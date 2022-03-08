Bourne Public Schools Receive Grant To Create Healthcare Pathway For Local Students

BOURNE – Bourne public school officials recently announced that the state has awarded them a $75,000 Skills Capital grant to purchase an ambulance simulator, medical beds and medical equipment to create hands-on education opportunities for local students.

The funds come through the Workforce Skills Cabinet, which aims to create educational pathways to meet demand for skilled workers in high priority fields across the state.

Funds would be used to create a healthcare pathway at Bourne High School, complementing similar efforts by the school to create pathways in Environmental and Life Sciences and Business and Finance for the upcoming school year.

The grant was applied for by the school’s Schools-to-Career Coordinator Ann-Marie Strode and Lead Guidance Counselor Kimberly Ianucci.

”Having this equipment will open a lot of doors for our students and give us the opportunity to expand our course offerings to give students real hands-on training experiences in a meaningful way,” said Strode.

The space will also be used to support training programs such as EMT training and CPR/First Aid certification for partners in the community.

Since its inception, the Skills Capital Grant program has awarded over $105.5 million to 207 schools and educational institutions across the state.

