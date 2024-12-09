Bourne Receives $1 Million State Grant To Preserve Town Forest Space

BOURNE – State officials with the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs recently announced over $5 million in grants to solidify and protect the state’s forest reserves, including a $1,051,380 award for the Bourne Conservation Trust.

The funds come through the Acquisitions for Forest Reserves Grant Program and will support Bourne’s Forest Expansion, a partnership between the Town and the Conservation Trust that will permanently preserve 30 acres of uncommon pine barrens and pine-oak habitat within the town’s forested areas.

The state plans to designate ten percent of the state’s forests as reserves as part of its climate goals, emphasizing a hands-off approach with little active management in these spaces, whereby old growth vegetation can act as a carbon sink while protecting wildlife habitats.

“Forests are our best natural carbon sinks,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “As trees age, they absorb and store more carbon dioxide – crucial in helping us fight climate change.”

“By supporting community and land trust efforts to limit land conversion and increase permanent land conservation, we are preserving forests for generations to come,” she said.

State Representative Steven Xiarhos shared his support of the grant award and the areas it will protect, which includes a network of local walking trails.

“Protecting our forests is essential to preserving the unique natural beauty of Cape Cod, combating climate change, and ensuring opportunities for recreational and outdoor activities.”

“I applaud the Bourne Conservation Trust and the Town of Bourne for their partnership and dedication to protecting our environment while enhancing the quality of life for our community.”

The state aims to conserve forty percent of its forests by 2050 through the Clean Energy and Climate Plan.