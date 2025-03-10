You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Recovering From Cybersecurity Incident

Bourne Recovering From Cybersecurity Incident

March 10, 2025

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne says all major systems have been restored following a cyberattack.

The Bourne IT network was reportedly hit on January 11th.

Town Manager Marlene McCollem said at the March 4th Select Board meeting they continue to cooperate with law enforcement, and have been working to determine what sensitive information may have been compromised.

McCollem said letters are being mailed to people who may have been affected.

The town manager added that no ransom was paid in connection with the attack.  

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

