Bourne School District receives funds for student STEM pathways

BOSTON – State officials have expanded work-based learning grants in 14 school districts with $281,000 in grant funding to support internships and other learning opportunities through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The Bourne School District is counted among the districts joining the pilot program, receiving a $14,000 grant, with nearby Brockton School District also receiving a grant of $23,438.

The beneficiaries will receive funds and expert guidance to create middle and high school curriculums in high demand fields such as health care, manufacturing, and technology at no cost to students as part of the Reimagining High School Initiative, emphasizing work-based learning through internships and pre-apprenticeship programs.

“Expanding career-connected learning is essential to ensuring that every student sees a future for themselves beyond graduation,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “Through these investments,” he said, “we’re helping districts develop strong systems to connect academic learning with meaningful work experiences, giving students the tools, opportunities, and confidence they need to succeed.”

The MassHire Workforce Board and Commonwealth Corporation will aid in planning and developing class models and resources as the program rolls out.