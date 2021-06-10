Bourne Town Administrator Resigning

BOURNE – Bourne Town Administrator Anthony Schiavi announced his resignation to the board of selectmen during their most recent meeting.

Schiavi has been the town’s administrator for the past 2 years, succeeding Tom Guerino’s 15 year tenure in late 2019.

Schiavi did not issue a reason as to his resignation, though he will be staying on as administrator for the next 3 months while a replacement is sought.

He had been the former town manager in Ashland, and had 30 years of service with the US Air Force and Massachusetts Air National Guard.

Schiavi also formerly ran for state senator as a Republican, losing to Democrat Julian Cyr in the 2016 election.