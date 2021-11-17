You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Voters Oppose Canal Wastewater Use

Bourne Voters Oppose Canal Wastewater Use

November 17, 2021

Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – Voters at Bourne’s recent Town Meeting took steps recommending against utilizing the Cape Cod Canal waters for wastewater discharge, among other articles. 

The article requests that selectmen and sewer commissioners oppose any federal, state or local wastewater permits that would allow sewage discharge into the canal in the vicinity of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. 

Select board members told voters that they are not bound by the request, and urged open dialogue on wastewater-related issues as they arise, as well as include other towns in the discussion. 

Funds for multiple Community Preservation Committee projects, including upgrades to the Bourne Public Library and design work for recreational open space, were also approved by voters.

Other CPA projects include the continuation of the next phases of the Bike Trail Project.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


