Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod Summer Registration Opens Saturday

HYANNIS – The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod will start registrations for their summer programs on Saturday, March 11.

“For me, when I look at what goes on at that club, I’m amazed. Because there is so much for these kids and frankly it makes such a difference in their lives,” Executive Director Ruth Provost said.

The program is a field trip-based summer camp that involves two to three outings per week, as well as a beach visit with a lifeguard.

Parents are encouraged to sign children up early as spots fill quickly.

“I would urge families if they are interested in their kids having the summer camp experience at the Boys and Girls Club in particular, but for all camps in general, to reach out very quickly and sign up as fast as they can, because summer camps fill up so fast on the Cape,” Provost continued.

The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. but extended hours before and after are available for families who need them.

Scholarship funds are available with proof of income for families that need help with the costs of the camp.

More information can be found at their website link.