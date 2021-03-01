Boys and Girls Club to Open Summer Day Camp Registration Saturday

MASHPEE – Registration for the Summer Day Camp program at the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod will open on Saturday, March 6.

Children entering grades one through nine will be able to take part in a nine-week long program, featuring daily activities and field trips.

The program, which is certified by the Mashpee Board of Health, will implement health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, such as social distancing and required face covering usage.

Registration will be open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the club’s Mashpee location on a first come, first served basis.

Social distancing measures will also be in place for registration, as parents and guardians will be called into the building individually. The club advised that children should remain at home for the registration.

Weekly fees are $175 per child with a reduced rate for another participant. Scholarships are available for those in need. For more details, visit the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.