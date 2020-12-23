You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Boys and Girls Club Donates Bicycles to Children of Military Service Members

December 23, 2020

HYANNIS – After the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to an academic ceremony from the Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod that was supposed to take place back in June, the organization was left with several bikes which were meant to be given as rewards.

Now, those bikes are being passed along to the children of military service members stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod.

The donation, which originally was given to the club by the Seaside Le Mans and the Davenport Companies, will still benefit many deserving children.

The 25 remaining bikes were recently moved from where they were being stored at the Veteran’s Outreach Center to Joint Base Cape Cod.

From there, they will be distributed to children or grandchildren of veterans or active duty service members.

 

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

