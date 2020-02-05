Brewster Community Network to Host Screening of “Mashpee Nine” Sunday

BREWSTER – The Brewster Community Network will be hosting a screening of the documentary “Mashpee Nine” on Sunday, February 9.

The documentary details the events of the 1976 arrest of nine men, eight of which were members of the Wampanoag tribe, after traditional drumming and singing was interrupted.

The nine men eventually won their case in court.

The documentary details concepts such as cultural representation and oppression.

Filmmaker and writer Paula Peters will be on hand to discuss the documentary and how the story relates to the modern day. Peters will also answer questions from the audience.

The event will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Brewster Ladies’ Library.

Visit www.brewstercommunitynetwork.org for more information.