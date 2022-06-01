Brewster Hosting Breast Cancer Fundraising Event

BREWSTER – The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition has shared details for its yearly ‘Against the Tide’ fundraising events.

One of the group’s two-in person events will happen in Brewster on August 13th at Nickerson State Park. The other event will take place at Hopkinton State Park on June 18.

The events will feature recreational and competitive swimming races, 5K and 10K runs, and a 3-mile walk.

The top finishers in swimming and running competitions will receive prizes and all entrants will receive a t-shirt.

“We hope that providing multiple virtual and in-person event options will give even more people a chance to be a part of the Against the Tide events to swim, walk, and run in support of breast cancer prevention,” Coalition Executive Director Cheryl Osimo said.

Virtual events run from June 11 – 18 as well as August 6 – August 13.

Click here to learn more about registration for the event.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter