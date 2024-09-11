Broadband on Cape Needs Work, says New Commission Assessment

HYANNIS – Experts say that Cape Cod’s broadband infrastructure needs some significant work.

The Cape Cod Commission has released a broadband needs assessment for the region, showing what they say are multiple digital equity challenges including lack of competition among service providers, lack of fiber and higher prices for Cape subscribers.

The study found more than half of Cape Cod residents pay over $100 per month for service, and 85% pay more than $200 per month for bundled internet, cable, and phone services.

“This is an opportune time to plan for the region’s future broadband needs,” says Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori in a statement.

“With current funding opportunities, technological advancements, and support at the national, state, and local levels for broadband and digital equity, the region is in a good position to address regional connectivity challenges and digital inequities.”

The Assessment outlined 14 recommendations, including investing in fiber, measuring cellular service region-wide, and considering providing regional grant programs for digital equity.

The full assessment and its recommendations can be found on the Cape Cod Commission website here.