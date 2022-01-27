Cadets With Massachusetts Maritime Academy Disembark On Six Week Learning Expedition

BUZZARDS BAY – Student trainees with the Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) recently disembarked on a six-week “Sea Term”, a learning expedition aboard the T.S. Kennedy to prepare them for life in the maritime industry.

The 2022 Sea Term is a hands-on learning experience for cadets with majors in Marine Engineering and Marine Transportation to practice the skills they have learned in the classroom.

The T.S. Kennedy will journey through the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, with stops in South Carolina, Puerto Rico, and Florida as the students fill out their quota of 180 approved days required to take the United States Coast Guard Exam.

“Sea Term epitomizes experiential learning,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, President of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

“This year’s itinerary allows our cadets to gain experience on the water as well as acquire United States Coast Guard required days at sea,” he added.

During their journey, MMA cadets will participate in laboratory training and take part in routine maintenance and operations.

To ensure the safety of the students, the MMA has implemented strict COVID procedures, including mandated vaccine and booster shots and preliminary testing before disembarking.

“These semesters at sea are instrumental for our cadets to develop the critical maritime skills, leadership skills and life skills needed to flourish after they graduate,” said McDonald.

“Our cadets value and treasure their time at sea that not only helps them develop their expertise in shipboard operations, navigation, safety, and port operations, but also provides them with time to learn from each other and foster comradery,” he said.

The T.S. Kennedy is expected to return to Buzzards Bay on February 20, 2022.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter