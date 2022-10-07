You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cahoon Museum Seeks Consultant for Feasibility Study

October 7, 2022

COURTESY OF THE CAHOON MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART

COTUIT – The Cahoon Museum of American Art is seeking qualified fundraising consultants to conduct a study in preparation for a capital campaign, following the museum’s obtainment of the Crocker Homestead.

The museum is seeking to investigate the best development for the newly combined properties along Falmouth Road, which museum officials say will give visitors the chance to experience a wider range of art.

 “We look forward to finding a partner to help us utilize the vision for this museum,” said Executive Director Sarah Johnson.

Submissions for the proposal request will be accepted until October 22. Those looking for more information are asked to visit the museum’s website.

 
