Call for Work Issued for the 2020 Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum and the Provincetown Art Association and Museum Juried Exhibition

PROVINCETOWN – In honor of Provincetown 400, the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum and the Provincetown Art Association and Museum have partnered to mount an exhibition that explores the themes connected to the quadricentennial commemoration: liberty, justice, and freedom of expression.

The museums have put out a call for work and all members in good standing are invited to submit to the exhibition that will be judged by a jury which consists of officials from the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum and the Provincetown Art Association and Museum and two outside jurors.

There is no size limit for the exhibition and work must arrive dry and equipped with a hanging device.

All types of media are welcome and the exhibit will only allow for one submission per person.

Drop off day for submissions is Monday, May 18th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum.

Results will be announced the following Monday, May 25th.

Artist not selected for the exhibition may pick up their work during PMPM Museum Hours starting the Tuesday, May 26th.

Artist selected for the exhibition may pick up their work when it ends, during the week of January 4th, 2021.

For more information on the exhibit, visit Pilgrim-monument.org.