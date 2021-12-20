Calmer Choice Announces New Leadership Positions

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Local non-profit Calmer Choice recently announced the hiring of Cape Cod native Sarah Manion as the organization’s first Chief Program Officer, as well as the appointment of John Fulone as Chief Operating Officer.

Calmer Choice teaches secular mindfulness-based social emotional education in schools, businesses and communities throughout the region.

Manion brings over a decade of experience both at home and abroad in Africa in project management and strategic operations roles ranging across the non-profit, for-profit and public sectors.

“My mindfulness practice was profoundly important in supporting my transition back to the United States and continues to enrich my life in countless ways every day. The opportunity to step into a role where I can blend my professional expertise with my love of this practice is an incredible gift,” said Manion.

Fulone is a familiar face in the organization, having served on the board for Calmer Choice since 2012 and serving as board chair for the last two years.

He brings extensive experience both as an executive in the banking industry and on various non-profit boards over the past thirty years.

“I’m excited to join the team at Calmer Choice. Having served on the board for nearly 10 years I’ve watched this organization grow and mature. I’m looking forward to helping Calmer Choice deliver its life changing programs so needed in our world today,” said Fulone.

