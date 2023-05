SANDWICH – Sign-ups for tours of Camp Edwards at Joint Base Cape Cod are open through the fall.

Visitors are being invited by base officials to learn about the site’s training facilities and other daily operations.

Each tour runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is limited to 36 people on a first come, first served basis. The next tours will be held on Friday, May 19 and Friday, June 23.

For more information, click here.