Canadian fires likely won’t impact Cape air quality, though vivid sunsets expected

BARNSTABLE – Weather experts say the worst is likely over for Cape residents with smoke from Canadian wildfires making its way to the region.

National Weather Service meteorologist for the region Francis Tarasiewicz said besides some spectacular sunsets today and Thursday, the region should be back to normal before the weekend.

“Fortunately we’re expecting much of the some to stay well aloft in the atmosphere. it won’t really impact air quality here at the surface,” said Tarasiewicz.

“Today will be about the worst of it. But really the main impacts will be a more vibrant sunrises and sunsets going forward. We’re sort of seeing that the peak of the smoke, if you will, occurring today and then gradually moving offshore through the overnight.”

Hazy skies and poor air quality has been reported across the nation as around 200 fires rage in Canada.

About half of that are considered to be out of control, which means they cannot be suppressed by fire crews at this time.