Cape Abilities to Hold Fundraising Walk in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A local nonprofit that supports people with disabilities is holding a fundraising walk and an official with the group highlighted how the pandemic affected its operations over the last few years.

James Barnes, Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement of Cape Abilities, said that the group’s Walk for Opportunity is taking place on Saturday, June 25 at the Hyannis Village Green.

The event is back in-person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. Barnes said the walk is critical for the group’s fundraising, and holds a deeper meaning this year.

“This event is the symbol that we are back, we are coming together, and I can tell you that the joy you’re going to see that day on the faces of those participants is going to be memorable,” Barnes said.

When asked if the pandemic emphasized the needs of people with disabilities in the region, Barnes said many people who live in Cape Abilities’ group homes were affected by the closure of day programs and other activities.

“It exacerbated an already difficult staffing situation in the sector,” Barnes said.

Barnes said they worry that disruptions to usual programs over the last few years may have had an impact on some of the individuals who Cape Abilities offers services to.

“The progress that people make in our programs from year to year, parents and guardians will talk about it, we’re really worried that some of that progress might go backwards for people,” he said.

Barnes said the fundraising goal for this year’s Walk for Opportunity is $125000 and that the nonprofit was recently close to raising $100,000.

Some programs the money will help support include an opportunity fund for therapeutic activities as well as providing transportation services to members of the disabilities community.

He added that the organization is still a little shy of their goal of getting 500 people to walk in the event.

The walk consists of a 2.2 mile loop. There will be family friendly activities on the Village Green as the event gets underway.

Barnes said those who wish to participate should show up by 10am to register, with the walk starting between 10am and 11am.

Barnes said other ways to support the group include donating to its Falmouth Road Race team, volunteering, or visiting the Cape Abilities Farm in Dennis or Thrift Store in West Yarmouth.

To learn more about Cape Abilities, head to their website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter