Cape and Coast Bank providing assistance to government shutdown-impacted residents

BARNSTABLE – Cape and Coast Bank, formerly the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, has unveiled financial relief options for customers impacted by the government shutdown.

Options include a 0% short-term relief personal loan and mortgage payment assistance for federal employees or contractors. Applicants must have an active deposit account with Cape & Coast Bank.

The loan amount will be based on 75% of the applicant’s federal gross monthly income, and approved applicants can borrow between $500 and $10,000 per furloughed employee.

Chair, President and CEO Lisa Oliver says it’s a stressful time for some of the community and they want to show support.

“As Cape Cod’s true community bank, we’re committed to providing assistance and solutions to clients affected by the prolonged government shutdown,” said Oliver.

“We understand this is a stressful time financially for some clients and hope they take advantage of the bank’s special financial relief programs.”

More on the relief programs can be found here.