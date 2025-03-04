You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape And Islands Lawmakers Looking Forward To Their Committee Assignments

March 4, 2025

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

HYANNIS – State lawmakers representing Cape Cod and the Islands are announcing their committee assignments for the 2025-2026 legislative session.

Cape and Island Senator Julian Cyr will serve as the Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Housing. Cyr’s office says the appointment provides a critical opportunity to advance housing policies as the region and state face a crisis on the issue.

“Housing is the most urgent challenge facing our region and the Commonwealth—young people, families, and even businesses are being priced out of our communities because we’ve fallen behind on housing. This new appointment allows me to push for meaningful reforms and resources to make housing more accessible and affordable for those who make a life on the Cape and Islands and across Massachusetts,” said Cyr. 

First-term Plymouth and Barnstable Senator Dylan Fernandes will serve as the chair of the Joint Committee on Agriculture and Fisheries, where he says he will advocate for the regions’ fishing and farming communities.

“Our Plymouth & Cape district is home to historic agricultural and fishing communities that are vital to our region’s economy,” said Fernandes.

Fernandes will join Fifth Barnstable District Representative Steven Xiarhos on the Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


