Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Wins Transparency Seal

May 5, 2022

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center has been awarded the 2022 Platinum Seal of Transparency from the GuideStar and Foundation Center.

Executive Director Jim Seymour said that the distinction recognizes the organization’s efforts in publicly detailing where money it receives is being spent.

CANDID praised the nonprofit for being upfront in its mission to aid local veterans and their families. Close to 91% of donations given to CIVOC go towards their programs, according to the organization.

This is the second straight year that the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center received the Platinum Seal of Transparency.

