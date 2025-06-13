You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Baseball League kicks off this Saturday, more with the League Director of Broadcasting

Cape Baseball League kicks off this Saturday, more with the League Director of Broadcasting

June 13, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Baseball League returns this Saturday.

League Director of Broadcasting and Communications Shawn McBride says Saturday starts the season with a full suite of games, with the Harwich Mariners hosting the Bourne Braves for a rematch of last season’s championship. 

“The quality of the players that come to the Cape League—these are the best the best from college baseball. These are players who were all state in high school. They’re all conference in college or they’re All-Americans. They’re top MLB draft prospects,” says McBride

All games are free to attend. They can also be viewed online with the link on capeleaguetv.com

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


