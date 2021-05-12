You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Names New CEO

May 12, 2021

Photo of Paul Niedzwiecki courtesy of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

CENTERVILLE – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has announced that Paul Niedzwiecki will become the next Chief Executive Officer of the organization.

Niedzwiecki, a former executive director of the Cape Cod Commission, was praised by the chamber for his track record in increasing transparency and engagement with local residents.

He was also cited for his work in increasing economic growth, boosting efforts to protect the Cape’s environment.

He previously served as Barnstable Assistant Town Manager and will be succeeding Wendy Northcross in the role. Northcross will be retiring at the end of June following 24 years as CEO.

