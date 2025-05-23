Cape chambers of commerce are opposing the upcoming EV regulations in 2026

BARNSTABLE – Local chambers of commerce are opposing EV regulation planned for next year that will eventually phase out new sales of internal combustion engines.

The Cape Cod Canal Region and Brewster Chambers have signed a letter against the Advanced Clean Car II standards, which aims to steadily increase the percentage of new cars sold by manufacturers in the state to be non-combustion, starting with 35% for model year 2026.

Canal Region chamber Executive Director Marie Oliva said the infrastructure isn’t there yet to support it.

“They are more expensive, that’s number one. Number two, we don’t have the infrastructure to support it. The timing of that is right around the corner,” said Oliva.

“I always think incentives are helpful to implement something like this. For people to purchase EVs… 35 percent means there will be plenty who will not be able to charge their car effectively.

She added that while the chamber supports the idea of cleaner modes of transit, range anxiety and few charging ports have been a major bottleneck for EV and fuel-cell vehicle adoption.

“Pursuant to Section 177 of the Clean Air Act (CAA), Massachusetts has adopted California’s Advanced Clean Car II standards, which will phase out the sale of new internal combustion passenger vehicles in the state by 2035. This regulation is a part of Massachusetts’ federally enforceable CAA State Implementation Plan,” reads the state’s policy on the standards.

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, there are substantial public health benefits associated with the rule. While the rule will permit the sale of BEVs, HFCVs, and PHEVs, the purpose of the policy is to hasten full decarbonization of the transportation sector—that is, to eliminate reliance on fossil-fuel powered internal combustion engine vehicles.”

The full Massachusetts Vehicle and Aquisition policy can be found here.