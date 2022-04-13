You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cinema Hosts Screening to Benefit Ukraine

April 13, 2022

DENNIS – Cape Cinema will hold a fundraising event to help provide humanitarian aid for those in Ukraine as the invasion by Russian forces continues. 

The benefit screening held on April 19 will donate all proceeds from $20 tickets to the Ukraine Relief Fund.

The film that will be screened for the event is Oles Sanin’s “The Guide” about a young American boy who visits a turbulent Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s.

The film is Not Rated and runs for a total of 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Sanin and the producers of the film said that “The Guide” may be screened without payment so long as ticket proceeds or other donations go to Ukraine relief. 

More on the Cape Cinema and their fundraising event can be found here.

