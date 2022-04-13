Cape Cinema Hosts Screening to Benefit Ukraine

DENNIS – Cape Cinema will hold a fundraising event to help provide humanitarian aid for those in Ukraine as the invasion by Russian forces continues.

The benefit screening held on April 19 will donate all proceeds from $20 tickets to the Ukraine Relief Fund.

The film that will be screened for the event is Oles Sanin’s “The Guide” about a young American boy who visits a turbulent Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s.

The film is Not Rated and runs for a total of 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Sanin and the producers of the film said that “The Guide” may be screened without payment so long as ticket proceeds or other donations go to Ukraine relief.

