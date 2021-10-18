Cape Cod 5 CEO Named To Influential Banking List

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 Chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese was recently named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking by American Banker, marking the tenth consecutive year hat she has been named to the list.

American Banker is a newspaper and website covering the financial services industry.

American Banker highlighted Cape Cod 5’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and their leadership in Environmental Stewardship.

The publication also put a spotlight on Savarese’s role as President of the Federal Reserve Board’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council in 2021.

During the pandemic the Council played a role advising the Federal Reserve on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as response programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Cape Cod 5 was the thirteenth largest PPP lender in the state during the pandemic, securing over $318 million in funding for upwards of 3,700 businesses.

“I attribute this recognition to the strength and reputation of Cape Cod 5, which each and every one of our employees has worked together to build,” said Savarese.

“It is an honor to be considered among this list of accomplished women and represent Cape Cod 5 as a purpose driven, leading community bank that is committed to the financial health and wellbeing of our customers communities and employees.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com Newscenter