Cape Cod 5 Donates $150,000 for Housing, Food Security Needs

HYANNIS – A $150,000 grant was recently provided by Cape Cod 5 to help address regional housing and food security issues.

Specifically, $100,000 will help bolster homelessness prevention services on the Cape and Islands, while $50,000 will be given to local food pantries.

Bank Chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese noted the continued need for both of these services, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations are a part of more than $1 million donated by Cape Cod 5 in 2021 to philanthropic causes.