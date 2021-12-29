You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod 5 Donates $150,000 for Housing, Food Security Needs

Cape Cod 5 Donates $150,000 for Housing, Food Security Needs

December 29, 2021

HYANNIS – A $150,000 grant was recently provided by Cape Cod 5 to help address regional housing and food security issues.

Specifically, $100,000 will help bolster homelessness prevention services on the Cape and Islands, while $50,000 will be given to local food pantries.

Bank Chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese noted the continued need for both of these services, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations are a part of more than $1 million donated by Cape Cod 5 in 2021 to philanthropic causes.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


