Cape Cod 5 Listed as a Best Bank in America For Which to Work

ORLEANS – The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has been named by American Banker as one of the best banks in the United States for which to work.

The publication praised Cape Cod 5 for its approach to putting the community first, flexible schedules, and more.

Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5 Dorothy Savarese said that she and the organization were honored to be a part of the list, and added that it reflects upon their employees.

Cape Cod 5 has now been included on this list from American Banker for three consecutive years.