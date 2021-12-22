Cape Cod 5 Recognized For Supporting Women Entrepreneurs

HYANNIS – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently awarded Cape Cod 5 Bank the Massachusetts Lender of the Year to Women for the 2021 fiscal year.

The SBA lauded the bank for providing women-owned businesses with more loans than any other lender statewide, with over $2.5 million and 50% of their total loans being made to women entrepreneurs.

“Small businesses, which are the lifeblood of our local economy, have been hard hit over the past two years and each employee at Cape Cod 5 has worked diligently to support our businesses as they’ve adapted through change and uncertainty,” said Dorothy A. Savarese, CEO and Chair of Cape Cod 5.

“We are proud to receive this recognition for our efforts to assist women entrepreneurs access funding through SBA programs, as they are essential to the strength and vibrancy of our communities.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration partners with public and private organizations to assist and support small businesses and entrepreneurs in accessing resources needed to grow.

The award marks the second for the bank in recent weeks, as Cape Cod 5 was a recent recipient of The Boston Globe’s Annual Top Places to Work award.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter