Cape Cod Academy to Hold Open House Events

OSTERVILLE – Open house events for Cape Cod Academy are set to take place in October.

The co-educational prep school teaches students from kindergarten through grade 12. Families are invited to learn about the school’s staff, curriculum, and more.

An open house for parents, guardians, and perspective students entering grades K-12 will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Parents and faculty will be on hand, and attendees are also invited to stay for the school’s homecoming festivities later in the day.

An open house specifically for the academy’s kindergarten program will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Academy’s website by clicking here.