OSTERVILLE – Merit scholarship exams and an information session will be held at Cape Cod Academy on Saturday, January 22.

Prospective students entering grades six through 12 are invited to take a test; one is for middle school students, while another is for high schoolers.

In addition, families can learn more about the co-educational school, meet staff members, and tour its campus.

Registration is required for both exams. For more information, visit Cape Cod Academy’s website by clicking here.