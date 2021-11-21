Cape Cod Academy to Host Scholarship Exams For Prospective Students

OSTERVILLE – Cape Cod Academy has announced that it will host Merit Scholarship Exams and an informational session for prospective students and their families on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 am at their Osterville location.

Cape Cod Academy is a co-ed, independent college preparatory school for K-12 students on the Cape.

The exams are open to prospective students entering the sixth to eleventh grade in the next school year, with separate exams being administered for middle school and high school students.

Scholarships awards will be given based on exam grades and a determination of the student’s alignment with the school’s values.

The event will also feature an informational session on the school’s admission process and tuition programs, a chance to become acquainted with the Academy’s faculty and administration, and a tour of the campus.

Registration is required for the exam.

To register, dial 508-428-5400 or email the academy by clicking here.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter