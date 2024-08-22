Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport Commission is holding a series of meetings to discuss the airport’s long-term strategic planning initiatives.

“As Cape Cod Gateway Airport begins development of a long-term strategic plan, commission members and management believe the involvement of a broad representation from the airport’s neighboring communities and the region it serves will provide the most comprehensive and desired outcome,” said Cape Cod Gateway Airport Manager Katie Servis.

“We look forward to collaborating with community members to develop a strategic plan that incorporates stakeholder input.”

The first three meetings are scheduled for August 26th, September 9th, and September 23rd, all on a Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.

A date has not yet been set for the fourth meeting which will feature a final review of the airport strategic plan.

These meetings will be at Cape Cod Gateway Airport Terminal Gate 1.

To RSVP, email Suzanne Kennedy, Executive Assistant to the Airport Manager, at [email protected]

In the reference line, write “Strategic Plan Participant”.