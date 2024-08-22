You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings

Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings

August 22, 2024

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport Commission is holding a series of meetings to discuss the airport’s long-term strategic planning initiatives.

As Cape Cod Gateway Airport begins development of a long-term strategic plan, commission members and management believe the involvement of a broad representation from the airport’s neighboring communities and the region it serves will provide the most comprehensive and desired outcome,” said Cape Cod Gateway Airport Manager Katie Servis.

“We look forward to collaborating with community members to develop a strategic plan that incorporates stakeholder input.” 

The first three meetings are scheduled for August 26th, September 9th, and September 23rd, all on a Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.

A date has not yet been set for the fourth meeting which will feature a final review of the airport strategic plan.

These meetings will be at Cape Cod Gateway Airport Terminal Gate 1.

To RSVP, email Suzanne Kennedy, Executive Assistant to the Airport Manager, at [email protected]

In the reference line, write “Strategic Plan Participant”. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 