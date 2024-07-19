Cape Cod Association Announces Annual Scholarships

YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Association recently awarded $525,000 in college scholarships to 352 students from Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The Cape Cod Association, founded in 1851, is one of the oldest and largest independent scholarship funds in New England.

In the last twenty years, the organization has provided nearly $9 million dollars in scholarship support.

Qualified students who were born and reside on the Cape and Islands who have shown academic achievement are eligible.

The full list of this year’s recipients is available here.

“We’re honored to continue this tradition of providing resources for education. It’s a meaningful way to invest in the long-term success of the young people who live here,” said CCA president David W. Foster Jr.