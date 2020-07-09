Cape Cod Association Awards Scholarships to Over 300 Students

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Over $440,000 in scholarship grants have been given to 323 students on the Cape and Islands by the Cape Cod Association.

The association praised the students for their commitment to goals and achievements despite many challenges that have developed in recent months.

As the students prepare for higher educational pursuits, the grants will provide them with financial assistance.

The Cape Cod Association has been collaborating with the Cape Cod Foundation.

Together, the organizations have provided more than $1 million in scholarships to local students this year alone.

For more information, visit the association’s website by clicking here.