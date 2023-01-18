Cape Cod Baseball League Names New President

HYANNIS – Andrew Lang has been named as the next President of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Lang, who will be taking over for Chuck Sturtevant, is the 12th president in the league’s history.

He has been a part of the league in some capacity since 2013, notably serving as the Wareham Gatemen’s General Manager from 2015 through 2021 and as President of the club in 2022.

His tenure with Wareham has included a championship campaign in 2018.

Lang said he looks forward to working to ensure that the Cape League maintains its status as the nation’s premier summer baseball league for collegiate players.