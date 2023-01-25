Cape Cod Baseball League Releases 2023 Schedule

HYANNIS – The 2023 Cape Cod Baseball League schedule has been released.

Each of the league’s ten teams will begin their 44-game regular season on June 10. A rematch of the 2022 championship series, which saw the Bourne Braves defeat the Brewster Whitecaps, headlines the opening slate.

All teams will be playing through Independence Day weekend, as rivalry games will also take place on July 4 and July 5.

Whitehouse Field in Harwich will be the site of the CCBL All-Star Game on July 22. First pitch that night is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Two minor-league baseball parks will play host to Cape League games as well. Yarmouth-Dennis and Hyannis will take the field at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Harford, Connecticut, on July 26.

Bourne and Wareham will then travel to Worcester’s Polar Park to play on July 31.

The playoffs will begin on August 4.

For more details, including the full 2023 schedule, visit the Cape League’s website by clicking here.