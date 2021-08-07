You are here: Home / NewsCenter / First Tidal Energy Tests Conducted in Cape Cod Canal

First Tidal Energy Tests Conducted in Cape Cod Canal

August 7, 2021

BOURNE – The Bourne Tidal Test Site has deployed its first test turbine since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown activity at the site. 

The turbine was designed by Littoral Power Systems, Inc. from New Bedford, and will be used to study potential tidal energy developments as part of the region’s shift towards more green energy. 

Two additional turbines were planned to be installed at the site during 2020, but COVID-19 restrictions cancelled their deployment.

The site provides a cheaper solution for testing tidal turbine technology, allowing tests to be completed for a fraction of the cost of a full-scale deployment of the new technology.

With the BTTS, scaled-up turbine tests can move from university tanks to real ocean conditions for as little as $30,000.

In the case of the recently-installed turbine, the project will be financed by the Massachusetts Seaport Economic Council and will cost less than one percent of what a full-scale site would. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 