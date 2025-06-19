Cape Cod Chamber achieves national accreditation

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has achieved national recognition.

The US Chamber of Commerce presented the local chamber with 4-star accreditation, an honor held by just 190 of 7,000 chambers nationwide.

CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Paul Niedzwiecki said it’s the first time the Cape Chamber has ever been accredited.

“Over the past few years, we’ve worked hard to align everything we do—our policies, programs, and operations—with the highest standards in the industry,” said Niedzwiecki.

“Earning this 4-star accreditation is a real validation of that effort, and a strong endorsement of our commitment to delivering value for our members and building a strong future for Cape Cod.”

In order to gain the accreditation, chambers must meet strict standards in governance, government affairs, communications and technology. The process requires a self-review taking approximately 6 to 9 moths to complete.

“Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are leaders in the industry,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM.

“This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming. When chambers earn the distinction of becoming Accredited, it is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff, and its leadership. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and for their commitment to serving members and their local businesses.”