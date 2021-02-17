Cape Cod Children’s Museum to Benefit from Charity Raffle

MASHPEE – Mid-Cape Home Centers and Cape Associates have teamed up to launch a charity raffle to benefit the Cape Cod Children’s Museum.

Participants will be able to buy tickets for a chance to win a children’s play house, a scaled-down replica of the Shallop Elizabeth Tilley.

The boat was brought across the Atlantic Ocean by the Mayflower and was used by the Pilgrims to reach the shore of Provincetown.

Proceeds from the raffle will be given to the museum, in order to aid their operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

One ticket can be obtained with $10 donation, while three tickets are $25 and 10 tickets are $50. The winner will be drawn in late spring.