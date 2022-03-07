Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative Prepares To Launch 2022 Climate Conversations Series

YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative is planning to launch its 2022 Climate Conversations series with “Organizing for Local Climate Action: Stories from the Cape & Islands”, a virtual webinar scheduled for Friday, March 18, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm.

The free event will feature a panel of four local climate activists; Rosemary Carey of Falmouth, Carol Harris of Truro, Noli Taylor of Aquinnah and Janet Williams of Chatham, with Climate Collaborative’s Board President Rich Delaney hosting the event and former state senator Rob 0’Leary acting as moderator.

The panel will share stories of their experience as climate activists and discuss the importance of citizen involvement and collaboration between local government departments, businesses and non-profits in making positive changes at the local level.

“While federal, state, and regional public policy makers have made significant progress in recent years, it’s really at the local level where the rubber meets the road,” said Delaney. “We can’t address the climate crisis without making immediate and substantive changes in local practices, policies, and bylaws. Mitigating climate change needs all hands on deck.”

The event will include a question-and-answer period with the climate panel and will close with a presentation by Fran Schofield, co-vice president of the Climate Collaborative Board of Directors.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter