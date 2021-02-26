Cape Cod Commission Continues COVID Recovery Workshop Series

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission will host a number of industry-specific webinars in its COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Workshop Series.

The workshops are designed to help Cape business owners navigate the economic impacts brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners will learn about recovery-related topics and will have the ability to provide feedback on the challenges that they are facing, which the Commission said could help develop economic resilience toolkits for others in the community.

Identifying effective pandemic response strategies such as digital marketing, eCommerce, and collaboration and networking practices will all be part of the business recovery series.

The workshops will begin March 1 at 3 pm, starting with a presentation for food service and restaurant businesses.

On March 2 at 3 pm, a workshop will be hosted for accommodations businesses.

March 3 at 6pm will be the retail and product-based businesses.

March 4 at 3 pm will be the Arts, Culture and Recreation Businesses Workshop, and March 8 at 3 pm will finish the first round of the series with a workshop for service-based businesses.

The commission said that the workshop series is free, but space is limited.

Registration can be done on the Cape Cod Commission’s website.