Cape Cod Commission Develops Model For Local Solar Bylaws

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission recently announced that is has developed a model solar bylaw for large-scale ground-mounted solar photovoltaic installations.

The goal is to aid communities in balancing renewable energy development with preservation of the Cape’s fragile ecosystem.

The model covers issues such as defining language, site planning, requirements and performance standards with a focus towards the unique makeup of Cape Cod.

The bylaw was made in response to recommendations in the regions Climate Action Plan, which identified energy as one of the region’s biggest emitters.

The model was developed by adapting language in similar bylaws implemented throughout the region, including those of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, and Cape towns with existing bylaws.

The commission is developing a Large Scale Solar Screening Tool in tandem with the Bylaw to guide decisions on the placement of large cape solar installations across the Cape.

To view the regions Climate Action Plan, click here.

By Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter