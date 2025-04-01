Cape Cod Commission Exploring Possible Usage Of Tiered Water Rates

COTUIT – The Cape Cod Commission is reaching out to water districts across the region for a comprehensive study to evaluate the use of tiered water rate structures.

The goal is to promote water conservation.

There are 18 independent water and fire districts managing water supply across Cape Cod. The Commission says most districts currently lack incentives and resources to engage users on conservation or enforce usage restrictions.

The Cotuit Water District implemented tiered rates in 2019, which officials say yielded immediate results.

The Cotuit District, as well as the Brewster Water Department, will support the Commission’s survey effort.

“This study will evaluate how tiered water rates can be used effectively to reduce consumption and enhance water conservation,” said Kristy Senatori, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Commission. “As climate change increases pressure on our water resources, innovative, data-driven strategies like this will be essential to building resilience.”

This effort is supported by a $44,332 Drought Resiliency and Water Efficiency Grant awarded by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.