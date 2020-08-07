Cape Cod Commission Looking to Enhance Solar Efforts

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is working to help developers find potential areas on the Cape for more solar power projects.

The initiative is a continuation of the commission’s Regional Policy Plan, which was developed in 2018. Renewable energy was cited as a solution to address some of Cape Cod’s future challenges related to climate change and greenhouse gases.

“This siting analysis is really looking to identify appropriate locations for future solar development as a way to help support renewable energy options in the region,” Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Commission Erin Perry said.

A solar screening tool is being created as a way to help developers, utilities, and other entities with these tasks. Perry noted that just over 85% of the land within the region is either protected or developed, so finding land that is compatible with solar development is vital.

Perry said that possible compatible sites includes gravel pits, large parking lots, and transfer stations.

“We’ve also taken some time to look at some of the considerations for non-compatible uses,” Perry continued.

“Some examples of those include open space, wetlands, or areas with certain wildlife habitats.”

The commission is designing the tool to be used by anyone interested in developing utility-scale solar arrays. Screenings and reviews of the tool will be conducted over the course of the coming months by a review committee, comprised of representatives from the local and state levels.

To learn more, visit the commission’s website by clicking here.