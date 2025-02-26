Cape Cod Commission Releases Strategy For Regional Freshwater Protection

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission has released the draft Cape Cod Freshwater Strategy, a comprehensive plan to support the Cape’s freshwater ecosystems.

The plan includes 13 recommendations to improve regional water quality, including developing a regional funding program for town projects, integrating freshwater ponds into municipal water resource planning, increasing public outreach, and providing tools to help towns and homeowners practice responsible landscape management to reduce water runoff.

“The health of Cape Cod’s freshwater ponds is at risk,” said Kristy Senatori, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Commission. “The Freshwater Initiative established a science-based approach to understanding these challenges and resulted in an actionable plan to protect and restore these invaluable resources.”

A period for public comment is open through March 17, with an in-person meeting scheduled on March 4 at 2 pm at the Barnstable County Complex and a virtual meeting scheduled on Thursday, March 6 at 4 pm.

The strategy is available online and can be found by clicking here.

The Freshwater Strategy is funded by Barnstable County.