Cape Cod Commission releases final draft of its Freshwater Strategy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission has released the long-awaited final draft of the Cape Cod Freshwater Strategy, a data-driven framework to guide the region in protecting the water quality of its ponds and lakes.

Recommendations in the plan include expanded funding for regional pond monitoring and town water projects, integration of freshwater ponds into municipal water resource planning, heightened public outreach, and updates to town water bylaws.

The strategy also includes publicly accessible tools and resources for towns, organizations, and individuals including a map-based Water Quality Data Portal, sampling data from the Regional Pond Monitoring Program, and Freshwater Pond Buffer Guidance to help homeowners practice responsible landscape management.

“Cape Cod’s ponds and lakes are a fundamental element of the region’s identity,” said Kristy Senatori, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Commission.

“The Freshwater Strategy defines key regional and impactful recommendations to ensure these water resources are prioritized and protected for future generations.”

To view the plan, click here.