Cape Cod Commission Seeks Applicants For Student Climate Program

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is inviting students in grades 9-12 throughout Cape Cod & the Islands to apply for the Climate Ambassador Program, which seeks to involve young Cape Codders in the fight against climate change.

Consisting of seven virtual meetings on Tuesday afternoons from January to April 2022, the program aims to help students develop an understanding of climate change, learn how to communicate effectively about climate, and learn what actions can be made locally to combat it.

“The younger population is the population that is going to be most severely affected, so we felt that it was really important to provide a venue for participation in issues related to climate change,” said Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Erin Perry, on the inspiration behind the creation of the program.

Last year, 37 students applied for the program, with 18 students being chosen to participate. The Commission anticipates a similar group size in the upcoming season.

“We cover global climate causes and issues, we focus specifically on the hazards that are impacting Cape Cod and some of the actions that are underway, we look at climate communications, policy making, advocacy efforts,” said Perry.

According to Perry, student empowerment in a central tenet of the program, with student’s having a say in the program’s direction.

“Based on feedback from the students we do a student choice topic that is included in a later session of the ambassador program, so they get to directly impact what the agendas are for some of those later meetings,” said Perry.

A pair of virtual informational sessions will take place on November 9 and November 30 from 4:00 to 4:30 pm for students and teachers interested in learning more about the program.

Applicants are encouraged to detail why they are interested in climate change, their current knowledge of climate change, and what they hope to learn or accomplish by being part of the program.

A reference from a teacher or guidance counselor is required.

Applications are due by midnight on December 13, 2021.

To learn more or apply online, click here.

