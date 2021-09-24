Cape Cod Community College Receiving State Solar Grants

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College is among eight solar installations across the Commonwealth receiving part of $2 million in grants.

The grants were announced this week as part of the state’s celebration of Climate Week.

The money will support projects that total more than 5 megawatts of power, which can deliver approximately $11 million in economic benefits and generate 124 million kilowatt hours of clean every over two decades, according to state officials.

“The Commonwealth continues to lead the nation in clean energy policies with programs like Leading by Example, which are both innovative and instructive,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.”

The Lead by Example state program has awarded $7 million in solar grants since 2014 to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Bridgewater State University, 4Cs and more.

“The efforts by the Leading by Example team, MassDOT and other state institutions have resulted in greater solar and EV adoption, aiding in our efforts to meet ambitious net zero emissions requirements set forth by legislation signed earlier this year,” said Baker.

The college received a $170,000 grant for a 635 kW third party-owned solar canopy at its Lot 12 parking area.

It will accompany a rooftop solar array at the newly constructed science center building.

The canopy system is expected by state officials to generate 390,000 kWh of electricity annually and result in $940,000 in electricity cost savings over 20 years.

The project also includes 2 dual-port electric vehicle charging stations as part of the design.